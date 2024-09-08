Algeria presidential candidate slams bids to 'inflate results'

An electoral worker empties a ballot box to count votes, during the presidential election in Algiers, Algeria, on Saturday. REUTERS

The campaign of Algerian presidential challenger Abdelaali Hassani claimed on Sunday there was vote-rigging during the previous day's election which incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune is expected to win.

Hassani, a 57-year-old moderate leader, has been one of two candidates seeing off Tebboune, the election's frontrunner seeking a second five-year term.

Hassani's campaign said there has been a "failure to deliver vote-sorting records to the candidates' representatives" and that it recorded "instances of proxy group voting".

With a near-certain win, Tebboune's main challenge was to increase the voter participation level in Saturday's election after a historic abstention rate of over 60 per cent in 2019, the year he became president.