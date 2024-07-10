6.7-magnitude earthquake hits southern Africa

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 9:39 AM

An earthquake of 6.7 magnitude rocked the southern region of Africa on Wednesday morning.

The UAE's National Centre Meteorology said stations of their seismic network recorded the temblor at 8.55am, UAE time.

The US Geological Survey also detected the quake, which was categorised as 'very strong'.

It had a 'very shallow' depth of 10 km and, so far, there are no reports of damages.