25 people drown in Sudan's Blue Nile River fleeing fighting: Report

Wildfires have become more common and devastating in Greece in recent years because of climate change, according to scientists
Around 25 people have drowned in Sudan's southeast while trying to flee fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces, a pro-democracy activists' committee said on Thursday.
"Around 25 citizens, most of them women and children, have died in a boat sinking" while crossing the Blue Nile River in the southeastern state of Sennar, the local resistance committee said in a statement.
The committee is one of hundreds across Sudan that used to organise pro-democracy protests and have coordinated frontline aid since the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began last year.
"Entire families perished" in the accident, they said, while fleeing the RSF's recent advance through Sennar.
On Saturday, the RSF announced they had captured the military base in Sinja, the capital of Sennar state, where over half-a-million people had sought shelter from the war.
Witnesses also reported the RSF sweeping through neighbouring villages, pushing residents to flee in small wooden boats across the Nile.
At least 55,000 people fled Sinja alone within a three day period, the United Nations said Monday.
Local authorities in neighbouring Gedaref state estimated on Thursday that some 120,000 displaced people had arrived this week. The state's health minister Ahmed Al Amin Adam said 90,000 had been officially registered.
Over 10 million people are currently displaced across Sudan, in what the UN calls the world's worst displacement crisis.
Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and the RSF led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
The conflict in the country of 48 million has killed tens of thousands, with some estimates putting the death toll as high as 150,000, according to the United States envoy to Sudan, Tom Perriello.
Wildfires have become more common and devastating in Greece in recent years because of climate change, according to scientists
At least 12 people were killed in military attacks in central and northern Gaza, according to health officials
Reform UK party leader rates chances in Clacton at more than 50 per cent
He insists only he has a 'clear plan' backed by 'bold action' to change Britain but voters look set to limit his time in office to less than two years
The temporary ban will stay 'until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological conclusion is reached', says Dagestan Muftiate
Orban's visit to Ukraine comes the day after Hungary took over the EU's rotating presidency for the next six months
Stiell hails from the island of Carriacou which took a direct hit early Monday as Beryl barrelled through, dumping heavy rain and unleashing devastating winds
After four years of delays, the ESA's most powerful rocket yet is due to blast off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou on July 9