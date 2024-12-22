22 killed in South Nigeria crowd stampede

Photo by Reuters used for illustrative purposes

A stampede outside a centre distributing rice to citizens in southern Nigeria killed 22 people, authorities said Sunday, the latest in a spate of such incidents in Africa's most populous country.

Saturday's crowd crush in the town of Okija came on the same day a separate stampede outside a church giving food to the "vulnerable and elderly" in the capital Abuja killed at least 10 people, prompting Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu to clear his schedule in the wake of the twin tragedies.

A spokesman for the Anambra state police expressed commiserations to the families and friends of those killed in Okija.

"The investigation into the unfortunate incident is still ongoing," Anambra police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement confirming the toll of 22 dead.

Police had previously said "many" were killed in the incident.

Four children were among the 10 killed in the Abuja stampede outside the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama district, police said.

Another eight people were injured in the crush, according to a police spokesperson.