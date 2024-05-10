61 killed by heatstroke so far this year in Thailand

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi
Heatstroke has killed 61 people in Thailand so far this year, more than in all of 2023, the health ministry said today after weeks of scorching weather across the region.
A wave of exceptionally hot weather blasted Thailand in recent weeks, prompting authorities to issue warnings about scorching hot weather on a near-daily basis.
According to AFP, the health ministry said today that 61 people have died from heatstroke since the beginning of 2024, compared with 37 in the whole of 2023.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Thailand's northeast – the agricultural heartland – saw the highest number of deaths, the ministry said.
Scientists have long warned human-induced climate change will produce more frequent, longer and more intense heatwaves.
While the El Nino phenomenon is helping drive this year's exceptionally warm weather, Asia is also warming faster than the global average, according to the United Nations' World Meteorological Organisation.
Apichart Vachiraphan, deputy of Thailand's Department of Disease Control, warned people with underlying medical conditions to limit their time outdoors.
The kingdom this year experienced a delay in its monsoon season, with sweltering hot weather lasting longer than normal.
Storms have hit parts of the kingdom this week, lowering temperatures but bringing warnings from the authorities of potential flash flooding.
In April, the kingdom recorded a temperature of 44.2°C in the northern province of Lampang – just shy of the all-time national record of 44.6°C hit last year.
ALSO READ:
The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi
More than 90 international and domestic flights were delayed or cancelled after mass sick leave by the airline's cabin crew
Al-Najjar, one of the three hospitals in Rafah, is no longer functioning due to the ongoing hostilities in the vicinity and the military operation in Rafah
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad
Sources said some senior crew members switched off their mobile phones just before flight operations, citing health issues
During the war, Gaza's hospitals have been repeatedly attacked by Israel
An Israeli official said the proposal that Hamas approved was a watered-down version of an Egyptian offer and included elements Israel could not accept
Safety experts have said the problems at the company suggest significant safety culture defects that will not be turned around quickly