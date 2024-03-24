35 Somalian pirates detained by Indian Navy remanded to 10-day police custody

The Somalian pirates apprehended by the Indian Navy. — ANI

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 7:13 PM

A Mumbai court has remanded the 35 Somalian pirates apprehended by the Indian Navy to 10 days of police custody on Sunday.

Indian Navy's warship INS Kolkata nabbed the pirates after a 40-hour-long operation that commenced on March 15.

The Indian warship INS Kolkata successfully cornered and coerced all 35 pirates to surrender on March 16, ensuring the safe evacuation of 17 crew members from the pirate vessel without any injury, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.

In the rescue operation INS Kolkata intercepted the under-attack pirate ship, Ruen, sailing almost 2600km from the shores of the Indian Coast, and forced the pirate ship to stop through calibrated actions.

In the action to safely rescue the crew members and take full control of the distressed vessel, the operation was supported by the Indian warship INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs airdropped by C-17 aircraft.

Earlier, the Indian Navy shared about the ongoing rescue operation to evacuate crew members onboard a distressed vessel.

The ex-MV Ruen, which had been commandeered by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, reappeared as a pirate vessel, threatening merchant shipping in the high seas. Responding swiftly to the threat, an Indian Navy warship engaged the pirate vessel, the Navy said in its statement. (ANI)