3 suspects arrested after flares near Israel PM Netanyahu's home: Police

The suspects would be interrogated jointly with the Shin Bet internal security agency, police said

Published: Sun 17 Nov 2024, 10:58 AM

Three suspects were arrested, Israeli police said Sunday morning, after two flares landed near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the central town of Caesarea.

"Three suspects were arrested overnight for their involvement in the incident" that took place Saturday night, the police said in a statement, adding that the suspects would be interrogated jointly with the Shin Bet internal security agency.

