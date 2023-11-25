3 killed, 8 injured in residential building fire north of Paris

A firefigher inspects a burnt window after a fire broke up in the night killing three people and injured eight others on Saturday. — AFP

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 4:18 PM

A fire overnight in a residential building north of Paris killed three people and injuring eight others, including one child who was badly hurt, local police said on Saturday.

Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze, which took place in the town of Stains in the Seine-Saint-Denis department and has now been extinguished, the police added.

