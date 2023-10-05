18-year-old Filipino dancer dies in devastating fire

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Masoodur Rehman Usmani and wounded his driver in the neighbourhood of Ghauri Town on Friday
The tragic demise of Heart Angela Uy, a member of the hip-hop group UPeepz, has deeply saddened the dance community. Heart Uy, 18, lost her life in a devastating fire accident that occurred at her family home on Wednesday, October 4.
This catastrophic incident not only resulted in the loss of the young dancer but also claimed the life of another family member, Mark, and their two pets— Chewie and Luna.
Heart Angela Uy’s dance group shared the tragic news on Facebook. “Today, the UPeepz family’s heart aches with the profound loss of someone who meant the world to us,” wrote the award-winning group from the University of the Philippines.
UPeepz earnestly appealed to the fans and followers of Heart Uy to provide the necessary space to her family, friends, and teammates to grieve and embark on the journey of healing.
Heart Uy was a seasoned dancer, competitor, leader, and team senior choreographer. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers that have poured in for Heart, as well as for Tito Mark, and her beloved fur babies Luna and Chewie,” the group added.
Calling Heart Uy an “extraordinary dancer”, the group said, “At the age of 10, she embarked on this journey with us and graced our dance family with her dedication. She then paved the way for junior teams to be competitive in the international stages.”
The team fondly remembered how Heart Uy took on the roles of a coach, champion, teammate, and an indispensable member of their dance family. “We will miss you,” they said.
UPeepz concluded their statement with the heartfelt words, "Heart, we hold immense love for you, and your legacy will forever serve as a source of inspiration for us."
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Heart Uy’s family. In an official statement, the family said, “Our family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our loved ones Heart Angela Uy (age 18), Mark Baban (age 41), fur babies Chewie, and Luna due to a devastating house fire that engulfed their home this morning. In the wake of this heart-wrenching loss, we are left with the daunting task of not only grieving for four irreplaceable souls but also helping rebuild their lives from the ashes.”
