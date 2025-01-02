11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

Protesters gather for a vigil seeking information about Syrian activists Samira Khalil, Razan Zeitouneh, Wael Hamada, and Nazem Al Hammadi who were abducted by unidentified assailants in December 2013, in Douma on the eastern outskirts of Damascus on January 1, 2025. — AFP

A few dozen protesters gathered in the Syrian city of Douma on Wednesday demanding answers about the fate of four prominent activists abducted more than a decade ago.

Holding up photographs of the missing activists, the demonstrators called on Syria's new rulers — the Islamist-led rebels who seized power last month — to investigate what happened to them.

"We are here because we want to know the whole truth about two women and two men who were disappeared from this place 11 years and 22 days ago," said activist Yassin Al Haj Saleh, whose wife Samira Khalil was among those abducted.

In December 2013, Khalil, Razan Zeitouneh, Wael Hamada and Nazem Al Hammadi were abducted by unidentified gunmen from the office of a human rights group they ran together in the then rebel-held city outside Damascus.

The four played an active role in the 2011 uprising against Bashar Al Assad's rule and also documented violations by the Islamist rebel group Jaish Al Islam which controlled the Douma area in the early stages of the ensuing civil war.

No group has claimed the four activists' abduction and they have not been heard from since.

Many in Douma blame Jaish Al Islam but the rebel group has denied involvement.

"We have enough evidence to incriminate Jaish Al Islam, and we have the names of suspects we would like to see investigated," Haj Saleh said.

He said he wanted "the perpetrators to be tried by the Syrian courts". The fate of tens of thousands of people who disappeared under Assad's rule is a key question for Syria's interim rulers after more than 13 years of devastating civil war that saw upwards of half a million people killed. Khalil was jailed from 1987 to 1991 for opposing the Assad clan's rule. Her husband is also a renowned human rights activist who was detained in 1980 and forced to live abroad for years. Protesting was unthinkable just a month ago in Douma, a former rebel stronghold that paid a heavy price for rising up against the Assads. The city still bears the scars of the civil war, with many bombed out buildings.

During the conflict, all sides were accused of abducting and summarily executing opponents.