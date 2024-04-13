1 killed, dozens stranded in cable car accident in Turkey Seven helicopters and more than 500 rescuers were at the scene

FIle photo

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM

Forty-three people remained stranded in mid-air Saturday, hours after a pylon supporting cable cars collapsed outside the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya killing one person, rescue services said.

By AFP Follow us on







Ten people were injured in the accident, which happened late Friday afternoon, after one cable car in the Sarisu-Tunektepe system plummeted into a rocky area, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

A total of 128 passengers were rescued from 16 cable cars but 43 remained stranded by the morning, Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency Afad said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Seven helicopters and more than 500 rescuers, including specialist mountaineers, were at the scene, authorities said.

The justice ministry said an investigation had been opened into the cause of the accident.