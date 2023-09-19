Watch: Shahid Afridi hosts ceremony for daughter Ansha Shahid and cricketer Shaheen Afridi

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 1:38 PM

Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Shahid, daughter of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, celebrated their mehendi ceremony on Monday after tying the knot earlier this year.

A video from the mehendi ceremony has surfaced online. The clip opens with Shahid Afridi enjoying with Shaheen, 23, and other guests at the table. The two are also seen having a conversation later in the video.

According to a local news outlet, the mehendi ceremony was held at Shahid Afridi’s house with only relatives and close friends in attendance.

Shaheen and Ansha got engaged in 2021. The nikah (religious ceremony for a Muslim couple to be legally wed) took place on February 3 this year.

Now, after the mehendi ceremony on September 18, a wedding ceremony will be hosted in Karachi.

The Walima reception of the newlyweds is scheduled to take place on September 21 in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. Following the ceremony, Shaheen Afridi will reach India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will start on October 5.

Pakistan will play their first match in the tournament against the Netherlands on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Shahid Afridi had announced the marriage of his daughter to Shaheen in February. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As a parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Afridi, congratulations to the two of them."

Afridi also shared a group picture from the wedding that featured Pakistani cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, and Shaheen.

Photo: Screengrab

ALSO READ: