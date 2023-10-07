Vivek Ramaswamy: The Indian American running for President of the US

Born to south Indian parents, the 38-year-old Republican is worth over $950 million, making him the second richest candidate behind Donald Trump
A payment card scheme introduced in the UAE this week, is set to be operational by the middle of the next year transforming the country’s payment systems and marking a new era in India-UAE technology partnership.
The latest iPhone 15 Pro is facing overheating problems, making it uncomfortable for users
As Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar pack Saudi stadiums, a quieter but equally dramatic transformation is unfolding for women's professional football
The university has secured the #7 spot in the Asia-Pacific region in the prestigious annual Bloomberg Businessweek's ranking
Hadif spent several months on the project, designing and crafting the luxury look-alike car. The vehicle underwent a comprehensive transformation, including the installation of a new body kit, interior modifications, and a flawless paint job
With National Bonds' 'My One Million Plan,' you can save a set amount every month, earn a profit on it, and have a million dirhams at the end of your plan
Stanford University's OceanOneK is an extraordinary underwater humanoid robot that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with aesthetics, redefining underwater exploration
Taylen is already making waves in fashion. She has 1.5 million social media followers
From massive ticket sales to tourism surges, discover how Taylor Swift is the secret ingredient for boosting local economies across the globe. Let's delve into the financial impact of Swift's star power!
Visit UAE's tastiest destination with offers on food, groceries, kitchen essentials and much more at Lulu World Food Season 2
Consultant interventional cardiologist at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis, shares key observations on World Heart Day
Some heart notes on World Heart Day by Dr Alaedin Eltom, American Board Certified Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis
Sam Rogers suited up and soared over the parking area of Zabeel Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), on Wednesday
How a personal setback led Dubai resident Jimmy Wright to attempt cycling 600km to raise awareness on children’s cancer