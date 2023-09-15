Naseem Shah flies in to Dubai to undergo scans on injured shoulder

Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah could miss their early Cricket World Cup matches in India next month having injured his bowling shoulder at the Asia Cup.
The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his 10th over during Monday's comprehensive defeat by India in a Super Four match in Colombo and left the pitch.
He missed Thursday's defeat by Sri Lanka after flying to Dubai to undergo scans.
Fellow quick Haris Rauf, who also sat out the Sri Lanka match having sustained a side strain against India, is likely to recover ahead of the World Cup, which begins on Oct. 5.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Rauf's condition was "not bad".
"He's just got a little bit of a side strain, but he's recovering before the World Cup."
He added that he did not know how long Naseem's recovery would take but was confident he would be able to take part in the World Cup at some stage.
"Naseem Shah also… they have a couple of miss matches, I don’t know [how long] the recovery [is], but in my opinion, Naseem Shah also [will be] in the World Cup later on. But let’s see.”
Pakistan, 1992 World Cup champions, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on Oct. 6 in Hyderabad.
