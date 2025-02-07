Roger Lynch on the Future of Media & Leadership | With MJP Podcast

In this exclusive episode of With Khaleej Times Editor IN Chief Michael Jabri-Pickett, we sit down with Roger Lynch, the CEO of Condé Nast, to discuss the future of the media industry, leadership, and innovation. Roger shares insights into the challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape, his vision for Condé Nast, and what it takes to lead a global company in today's fast-changing world.









