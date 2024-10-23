Obesity and Heart Health: A Dangerous Duo

Research consistently shows that carrying extra weight is linked to various cardiovascular issues









Follow us



Obesity has become a global health crisis with profound effects on heart health. Contrary to common misconceptions, excess weight can drastically increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Dr Hussein Heshmat, a leading cardiology expert, dispels one of the most persistent myths: that obesity does not significantly impact heart health. Research consistently shows that carrying extra weight is linked to various cardiovascular issues. Obesity elevates blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood lipids, all of which contribute to atherosclerosis, heart attacks, strokes, and other heart-related illnesses.

Another misconception is the belief that it's too late to improve heart health once obesity is present. While the challenge may be greater, it's never too late to take positive steps. Even modest weight loss can significantly benefit heart health. Studies have demonstrated that losing just five per cent of body weight can improve blood pressure, while a 10-15 per cent reduction can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Weight management is a multifaceted issue. While diet plays a key role, it's only one part of the equation. Regular physical activity, stress management, and other lifestyle changes are equally vital. A holistic approach that addresses all aspects of health is the most effective way to enhance heart health. The statistics linking obesity and heart disease are alarming. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, with obesity as a major risk factor. In the Middle East and North Africa, the high prevalence of obesity raises serious concerns about the future health of the population. However, there is hope. By making small, sustainable lifestyle changes, individuals can improve their heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Consulting with a healthcare professional for personalised guidance is a crucial first step toward a healthier heart.

To locate the nearest physician please visit locator.letstalkweight.ae