UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New attraction alert in UAE: Chinatown opens in Dubai Mall

Want to experience authentic Chinese culture, traditions, and delicacies in Dubai? Well, Chinatown in Dubai Mall was officially inaugurated on Saturday, offering many attractions and experiences.

by

Neeraj Murali
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 8:20 PM

Neeraj Murali
Neeraj Murali

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By