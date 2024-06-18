How workplaces in the UAE can tackle mental health better

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 1:24 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 1:26 PM

Recently, a successful businessman client of mine, usually unflappable, confessed he felt a bit “unglued”. The cause? Losing a key employee who wore many hats and managed multiple roles effortlessly.

Her sudden departure, due to burnout, left him and his business in a bind.

"No one had noticed the employee struggling," he admitted, his voice revealing a mix of disbelief and distress.

This stark revelation underscores the urgent need for workplaces to better prioritise mental health, to prevent such unforeseen disruptions and ensure the well-being of their employees.

A survey of 15,000 workers across 15 countries conducted by McKinsey Health (2022) found that a whopping one-quarter of employees experienced burnout symptoms. But what should we be looking out for?

Signs and symptoms to look out for

According to the McKinsey Health survey and various research studies, a continuous combination of the following symptoms require intervention:

Emotional Symptoms:

Constant fatigue

Overwhelm

Cynicism

Emotional over reactivity

Hypersensitivity

Behavioral Symptoms:

Too many sick days

Repeated inability to meet deadlines

Diminished work ethic

Seemingly unprovoked agitation

Cognitive Symptoms:

Poor focus

Diminished productivity

These symptoms collectively can indicate a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion that requires immediate employer attention to prevent further negative impacts on both the employees and the organisation.

The Significant Impact of Menopause/Perimenopause

Women make up a significant percentage of the workforce. They report increased stress, anxiety and depression alongside multiple physical symptoms during menopause/perimenopause. A whopping 80 percent of women in perimenopause are found in the workplace. 9 out of 10 will experience symptoms. 1 out of 3 confess their symptoms impact their work. 1 out of 4 confess they “hide” their symptoms. One in 4 will leave work as a result. Creating an environment where women feel comfortable can significantly improve their quality of life and work performance.

What Does This Mean for the Health of Your Organisation?

Employer Cost

When employees suffer from unattended stress, anxiety, depression, or burnout, the cost is significant.

Non-attendance: Consistent sick days impact team competence.

Reduced productivity: Efficiency is limited when employees feel overwhelmed.

Potential income replacement costs: Due to sick leave.

Voluntary departures: Result in a break in workflow and costs to hire new staff.

Cost to the employee: is just as impactful.

Quality of life: Numerous mental and physical health impacts of burnout.

Financial instability: Feeds into a loop of anxiety, depression, burnout, and stress.

Ripple effect: Stress affects family, dependents, and social life.

What Can Employers Do?

Happy, healthy employees are more engaged and committed to their work, boosting workforce performance, productivity, and profitability.

Prioritising workforce mental health and creating a culture of mutual respect and support is essential for long-term success.

1. Focus on Organisational Health

Active implementation of well-being policies and procedures ensure these guidelines are valuable strategies and not mere window dressing.

Teams in good health are less prone to expenses associated with absenteeism, turnover, and healthcare costs.

Clear Expectations: Having clear expectations in the workplace significantly impacts employee stress levels. Strategic clarity and role clarity should be unmistakably defined at all levels to minimise frustration and stress.

Time Management: An employee’s accurate understanding of business strategies can encourage adept implementation and support precision, promoting better time management and preventing overwhelm.

Role Clarity: When employees understand their personal role and responsibility, it leads to better focus, less overwhelm, and reduced burnout. Role clarity fosters personal commitment, a sense of purpose, and dedication to performance objectives, boosting both personal and organisational well-being.

2. Focus on Management Health

Investing in the mental health of your team leaders is vital.