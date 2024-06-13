Eid Al Adha: 5 shows to see in Dubai

US singer Jason Derulo (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 1:33 PM

Put on your dancing shoes because it’s time to move. The music fest with a message about sustainability is coming to Dubai on June 15. You can groove to the likes of American pop star Jason Derulo, Pakistani singer Shae Gill and Emirati singer Arqam.

From Dh199. June 15, 8pm. Coca-Cola Arena.

Viva la Frida

What’s a better way to experience art than immersing yourself in it? Check out the life and times of the iconic Frida Kahlo with an immersive 360-degree journey at Dubai’s Theatre of Digital Art.

From Dh110. Until June 30, various times. Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Nickelodeon Rocks

Wondering how to keep the kiddos engaged over the Eid break? Here’s an idea – take them to the Nickelodeon Rocks show where they can sing and dance along to Dora the Explorer and her buddy Boots, Paw Patrol’s Marshall and Chase, and SpongeBob SquarePants. There are multiple shows, so there’s always time for a revisit.

Free. June 17-23, multiple show times. Central Galleria, City Centre Mirdif.

Amr Diab live

Music on your mind? Head to the Coca-Cola Arena on June 18 for a concert by five-time platinum artist Amr Diab. Expect chart-topping singles such as Tamally Maak to keep you on your toes and dancing.

From Dh195. June18, 9.30pm. City Walk, Al Safa Street, Jumeirah, Dubai