UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

KT Exclusive: This Indian team reminds me of West Indies of 1980s, says Ramiz Raja

The 1992 Pakistan World Cup winner says Sri Lanka will find it extremely difficult to challenge the home team on Thursday

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 2:40 PM

ALSO READ:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By