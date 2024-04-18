Global Sukuk Overview

Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
ALSO READ:
Category
Sort By
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Have you been worried about your household expenditures overshooting your monthly budgets? You are not alone. Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns, according to a survey. Here's a look at the things that will add to your cost of living in 2024
Episode 4 of #WomenAndMoney is live! Meet Maryam Zahra, a stay-at-home mom whose journey through her mother's cancer battle taught her invaluable financial lessons. Inspired to secure her family's future, she's living out the lessons her family imparted years ago
Super athletes from all over the globe got together in Dubai to compete for the title of the World's Strongest Man (and women)
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, shares his outlook on global Sukuk and MENA fixed income markets for the rest of 2024.
Embrace the spirit of togetherness this Ramadan! With free medical check-ups, awareness sessions and donation boxes at the LULU MALL FUJAIRAH, RAK MALL, and UAQ MALL, led by Emirates Red Crescent. Join us in celebrating the holy month by, Shop & Win up to AED 30,000 worth of Mall vouchers from each of these Malls until April 14th, 2024. Experience the essence of Ramadan with Ramadan Entertainment Programs
Recent rains in the UAE left residents dealing with unexpected issues. Leaking ceilings, flooded rooms, it's been tough. But there's a solution: insurance
Episode 3 of #WomenAndMoney is here! Join us as Sulochana Betwala, COO of TOTL, shares her inspiring journey from financial struggle to homeownership. Learn how she took control of her finances and proved that money doesn't define her
Episode 2 of #WomenAndMoney is live! Join us as Clementina Kongslund, real estate agent and advocate for financial independence. Discover why success isn't measured by the first investment, and the invaluable lessons she learned from her single mom. Don't miss out – watch now!
Embrace Ramadan with mindful caffeine habits! Remember to gradually reduce intake to avoid withdrawal symptoms, stay hydrated, and enjoy coffee in moderation
Episode 1 of #WomenAndMoney is here! Meet Saran Sow Barry: entrepreneur, stay-at-home mom, and master of balance. Tune in for her inspiring insights on why women should take control of their finances. Don't miss it! Watch the full video now
Join us for an exclusive interview with football legend Mikael Silvestre, as he sits down with Khaleej Times to share his inspiring journey from the pitch to life in Dubai.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate