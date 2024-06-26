Restaurant review: Kokoro Hand Roll & Sushi Bar

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 3:00 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 3:01 PM

Nestled in the heart of Al Serkal, where industrial chic meets culinary artistry, lies Kokoro Hand Roll & Sushi Bar. This hip spot, brought to Dubai by the innovative team behind Pinza, is not just another sushi joint—it's an experience. With its laid-back yet playful ambiance, Kokoro sets itself apart on the booming Dubai food scene.

The Vibe: Minimalistic Chic with a Playful Twist

Picture this: sleek wood and metal decor that screams minimalistic chic, but with a quirky touch—rubber ducks. Yep, you read that right. These adorable mascots, inspired by Chef Daniel Lee’s nickname “Ducky”, add a whimsical charm to the venue. Each duck serves as a reminder of the venue's roots and the chef's journey to create a dedicated handroll bar focused on craftsmanship and flavour.

The atmosphere is cool and laid-back, perfect for a casual hangout with friends or an intimate dinner date. You can't reserve a table here; it's walk-in only, adding to the spontaneous, in-the-moment vibe that makes Kokoro a viral sensation.

The Experience: Up Close and Personal with Culinary Masters

Kokoro, which means 'heart' in Japanese, offers more than just a meal; it provides an intimate and personalised dining experience. Diners get to witness the talented sushi chefs behind the bar counter in action. Every dish is made fresh to order right in front of your eyes, turning each visit into a culinary show.

The staff are incredibly friendly and add to the warm, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're a sushi aficionado or a first-timer, you'll feel right at home.

Standout Dishes

The menu at Kokoro is a testament to the chefs' commitment to using only the finest ingredients. Here are some must-try dishes that will tantalise your taste buds:

· Sunomono Salad: A refreshing mix of pickled cucumber, tomatoes, crispy garlic, and shallots.

· Sake Crudo: Delicate slices of salmon paired with white ponzu and grapes.

· Kanpachi Crudo: Amber Jack fish topped with Thai chili and san bai zu sauce.

· Avocado Handroll: A creamy, flavorful delight wrapped in crisp nori.

· Negitoro Handroll: A savory blend of minced tuna and green onions.

Every bite is a journey through layers of texture and flavour, showcasing the chefs' meticulous attention to detail and dedication to their craft.

A Viral Sensation