'I want to be a hero': Dubai influencer Abdu Rozik postpones wedding for boxing debut

Three-foot-tall social media star Abdu Rozik has postponed his wedding — which was scheduled to take place on July 7 — to focus on an upcoming boxing match.
The 20-year-old Dubai resident is set to make his boxing debut on July 6 at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of the Social Knockout 3 bill.
Rozik will be squaring off against rival Erali Boyqobilov, with long-term foe Hasbulla potentially waiting in the wings for a future bout.
Khaleej Times caught up with Rozik at the Kamani Club gym in Dubai on Thursday, where he is undergoing intense training with renowned American boxing coach Anthony Chill. Chill, inducted into the Washington DC Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, praised Rozik's speed and agility, noting: “His moves are so fast that viewers will have to stay focused during the bout. You blink, and you might miss something.”
Rozik, who is engaged to Sharjah-based Emirati girl Amira, shared his reasons for postponing the wedding. “I want to be a hero for my fiancée, and I am taking nothing to chance. She must know she’s marrying a real hero,” he said.
"I spend nearly three hours a day training for the title. Amira fully supports my decision. This title can change a lot for us. It’s the first-ever title for someone my size, and I have a heavy training camp to endure.” He also mentioned his strict diet regimen, saying, “No more biryani and chocolates for me.”
Rozik, originally from Tajikistan, has amassed more than eight million followers on Instagram and is a familiar face at major boxing events worldwide. He was seen at Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, where he was photographed with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it is his rivalry with Hasbulla, which began with a clash at a UFC event three years ago, that has captivated fight fans.
Rozik, who participated in the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 16 (2022), has faced significant health challenges, including a rare combination of Rickets and Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), which he openly discussed with Khaleej Times.
“My rickets could have been cured at a younger age, but my family didn’t have the means for the necessary medication, vitamins, and diet. GHD is more difficult to cure, but with the right training, diet, and discipline, I’ve grown," he said.
At 16, Rozik was just 89cm tall. After moving to the UAE and adopting a rigorous boxing regime and diet, he has grown to 114cm.
“I found a love for boxing that has helped me mentally and physically, even when doctors told me I had zero percent chance of growing. Boxing has given me the core strength and muscle and bone strength which has allowed me to grow miraculously by 25cm,” he said.
Rozik’s passion for boxing extends beyond personal growth; he aims to inspire others with similar medical conditions.
“I train because I love boxing and have a huge passion to educate others like me. Boxing has changed my life and made me want to encourage others to stand tall.”
As an ambassador of the WBC (World Boxing Council), Rozik emphasised the importance of his role: “I used to be ashamed of my stature, but now I am proud and humbled to showcase my talent. People from around the world follow me on social media and watch my content.”
Determined to prove his abilities, Rozik added, “I attend events, and sometimes people see me as a gimmick or a cute little kid. I want to show my passion and my ability in the ring. I’m not Mike Tyson yet, but I am committed to becoming an inspiration for other youths and people with my conditions.”
With his sights set on the upcoming fight, Rozik aims to demonstrate that despite his height, he possesses the core strength and technique to excel in boxing. “Aside from my height, I’m very healthy with good stamina. I want others like me to use boxing to grow in every way in their lives. Boxing has changed my life, and I want to encourage others to stand tall,” he said.
UAE’s popular YouTuber and vlogger Mo Vlogs will also be making his highly anticipated boxing debut at the fight night. He will be taking on his former close friend Shero, in a fight that has a lot of history. Guests will also enjoy a live performance from UK rap sensation Stefflon Don.
