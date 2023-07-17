‘Funkari is written by me’: Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal slams Aima Baig

Uppal’s reaction comes after Baig claimed that she had co-written the track with late singer Shakeel Sohail

Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal has called out Aima Baig for her recently released song, Funkari.

Uppal said that the song was written and composed by him. Uppal’s reaction comes days after Baig claimed in an interview with Dawn Images that she had co-written the track with late singer, Shakeel Sohail.

Uppal, in a note released on her Instagram stories, said, “Recent statement given by Aima Baig to Dawn Images about the fact that she and (late) Shakeel Sohail has written the song Funkari, has been misquoted by her. She forgot to give the due credit that was already mentioned by Universal Music India on her YouTube credits.”

Uppal added that Funkari was “written, composed, and produced” by him. As per Aima Baig Official’s YouTube page, Funkari is sung by Baig, and written and composed by Uppal.

“Get your facts right lady. Shakeel Sohail passed away 6 months prior to writing this song and the last he co-wrote with me was another single for you named "Faraq Farag". So Funkari was written, composed and produced by me and you just came to sing it, which only took 3 hours,” he added.

Baig told Dawn Images, “We started writing this song three years ago in Ramadan. It was Shakeel bhai's last song, Funkari, that he co-wrote with me. While we were writing the song, I was living a character.”

Funkari was released on July 12. The soulful track has clocked more than 5 lakh views, so far.

As per the makers, the song captures the “essence of longing and emptiness created due to a loved one changing their values.”

