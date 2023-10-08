Bruno Mars leaves Israel, cancels show amid escalating tensions

Meet Triton, one of Dubai's youngest metal bands
After cancelling a concert and spending several hours in Tel Aviv, American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars left Israel after escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza.
A screenshot of Mars, his band, and crew lining up at Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal 1 was shared by the entertainment show 'Good Evening with Guy Pines' on their Instagram story, The Times of Israel reported.
The show-runners also captioned the post, "To your question, after the cancellation of the show due to the war, Bruno Mars left Israel today at 2 in the afternoon together with 60 crew members. He flew to Athens and from there will head to Qatar to continue his tour."
Mars performed in Israel for the first time on Wednesday, according to the US-based portal Deadline.
Reportedly, Bruno Mars is scheduled to perform in Qatar on Sunday night.
Gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, killing at least 300 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages. The conflict is now spreading, with firing from Lebanon into northern Israel, claimed by armed group Hezbollah.
At least 313 people were also killed in Gaza when Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of strikes, with civilians paying a staggering cost for the violence on both sides.
