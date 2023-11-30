Emirati Women's Day: Event honours female achievers encouraging entrepreneurship

Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, delivered a keynote address on behalf of Sheikha Fatima before the awards ceremony

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 2:28 PM

The event highlighted 23 high-achieving Emirati women spanning three generations who have excelled in a range of disciplines and contributed to the UAE’s culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, through this initiative, 74 Emirati Women Achievers will be able to expand into a national network providing opportunities for collaboration and growth.

As part of the network, an expanded pool of female Emirati entrepreneurs and business leaders who are recognized as Emirati Women Achievers will be integrated into the startAD ecosystem as mentors, speakers, and investors, building a growing comradery of inspiring Emirati female role models who create a ripple effect of inspiration, provide support, and offer opportunities to others.

