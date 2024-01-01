Dubai resident pedals 600km to raise awareness on children’s cancer

The 8th edition of the Hatta Honey Festival has started, transforming the serene town into a haven for honey enthusiasts
ALSO READ:
Category
Sort By
The 8th edition of the Hatta Honey Festival has started, transforming the serene town into a haven for honey enthusiasts
Car financing, mortgages and credit cards are set to be cheaper as the UAE follows the US's lead in terms of interest rates
Khaleej Times speaks to Palestinian expat Tarek Skeik on what’s happening in Gaza amidst this ongoing war
One tenant went through the building twice to warn others that the building was on fire
Israeli airstrikes bomb central Gaza in one of the deadliest nights on the Strip since the war began
Among other countries, cases of the JN.1 Covid variant have been found in the US, the UK, and India; the WHO has labelled it a 'variant of interest'
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent out an advisory to all citizens in the Czech Republics, following one of the country's worst mass shootings
Find out the best time to plan your next trip, including when we have a six-day weekend
The design of the eVTOL was inspired by Nasa’s Martian ‘Ingenuity’ helicopter, and it could be flying around the UAE within the next 28 months
The Cybersecurity Council issued a vital warning about potential leaks of confidential info because of security updates
The poet's last work, "If I Must Die," is a haunting foreshadowing of his fate
Hundreds of experienced veterans and first timers alike manoeuvred their reliable SUVs across undulating sand dunes and treacherous terrains
The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, days after the UN Secretary-General Article 99, something that hadn't been done since 1971
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Kariuki Mugwe, Kenya’s Ambassador to the UAE discusses the effects of climate crisis on an agrarian country like South Africa, how to overcome these challenges and his high hopes for the outcome of COP28.
In this candid interview, Yasmine sits with psychologist Sadia Khan to discuss the hurdles of modern dating and how to stay happy in a marriage
Meet the three inspiring and visionary finalists of Zayed Sustainability Prize from Africa, Asia and North America