Don't Miss Out!! Jaw-Dropping Discounts at Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE's Biggest Part Sale Ever

Mazid's success is not just in his business achievements but in his ability to inspire and uplift those around him
With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
More than 10,000 members of the Filipino community in the UAE gathered at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday, June 9 to celebrate their country's 126th independence anniversary.
Naeema Mohammed Al Amiri's dream of studying at the College of Agriculture in the UAE was weeded out early on. Her father discouraged her from enrolling, insisting she worked on the family farm instead.
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
Hailing from humble beginnings in a small village, Manoj Bajpayee’s passion for acting ignited early in his life, despite the initial scepticism surrounding the pursuit of such ‘big-ticket’ dreams.
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
In the tumultuous world of social media, where trends flicker like wildfire and fame is just a dance step away,
The farm, in the heart of the desert, has been designed to produce fresh vegetables within a controlled factory setting by UAE-based sustainable agricultural and food technology startup, Pure Food Technology.
Dubai residents will be able to fly across the city via air taxis in a few years — and the cost? Dh350 per passenger, Khaleej Times has learnt.
Bad Boys in the House - Hollywood icons Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were at the World Premiere of their upcoming film in Dubai. We caught up with the two stars on the red carpet and discussed their epic new film
You could soon hover your palm in front of machines to pay for your purchases at stores across the UAE. That means no more swiping your bank cards or phones at cash counters after shopping.