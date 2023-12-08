Big Indonesian companies are concerned about how to participate in the in the climate change program

Meet the three inspiring and visionary finalists of Zayed Sustainability Prize from Africa, Asia and North America
Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis discusses his country’s commitment to fighting pollution while drawing inspiration from countries like the UAE
“Economic sustainability means, in simple terms, being environmentally sustainable but affordable at the same time; probably the best example of what's going on now today at Masdar City coming in. We have three major projects under construction, building construction which are all on target to be net zero energy,” says Chris Wan, Associate Director of Sustainability and CSR at Masdar City
#KTExclusive: The Paris Agreement highlights a concerning deviation from the goal of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5ºC. The impacts are widespread, affecting vulnerable regions the hardest
“The UAE’s agenda for coping with climate change challenges is really a good motivation for me to stick to whatever I'm doing in terms of research, because eventually if I try to find a solution, this is going to benefit, first of all, my country and then can be delivered and promoted to the rest of the world,” says Sara Alkhoori, PhD candidate in mechanical engineering at Khalifa University, who is majoring in Material Science and engineering
The developed nations have a responsibility, both actively, physically, financially and in terms of knowledge to assist the developing nations and the least developed nations so that we don't make the mistakes they made, says Saad Cachalia, South African ambassador to the UAE in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times
#KTexclusive: As global uncertainties unfold, the countdown to COP28 continues to accelerate. The path towards a collective momentum that achieves the urgent 1.5°C global warming limit is expected to be at the forefront of discussions this year
#KTexclusive: "The UAE and the Netherlands have a lot of things in common. It is not just a transactional relationship but a valuable partnership," says Gerard Steeghs, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE
#KTexclusive: “The UAE’s year-round sunshine makes it an ideal place to produce solar electricity. Other countries see the UAE as a role model and try to mimic what we are doing,” says Mohamed Ahmed Ba Sahel, Section Head of Policy and Regulations Evaluation at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)
#KTexclusive: “The threat of climate change affects all sectors of the economy, and it impacts goes beyond national borders. Everyone absolutely affects everyone,” says H.E. Zaake W. Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE
