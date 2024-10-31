Addressing Adolescent Obesity in the UAE: Breaking the Cycle for a Healthier Future - Dr. Asma Deeb

Healthcare professionals are encouraged to screen children and adolescents regularly, assess for associated health issues, and offer guidance on holistic obesity management









Follow us



According to the World Obesity Atlas 2023, obesity among adolescents is an increasing con-cern in the MENA region, with prevalence rates significantly surpassing global averages. This worrying trend underscores the urgent need to address adolescent obesity as a pressing health issue.

Dr Asma Deeb, a renowned Pediatric Endocrinologist, explains that multiple factors contribute to adolescent obesity in the region. Sedentary lifestyles, prolonged screen time, and easy access to processed and unhealthy foods are significant contributors. Additionally, genetic predisposi-tion, prenatal factors, and parental habits also elevate the risk of obesity.

Beyond physical health, obesity profoundly affects adolescents' mental well-being. Weight-based teasing, stigmatisation, and body dissatisfaction can lead to depression, anxiety, and eat-ing disorders, creating a vicious cycle that greatly impacts their quality of life.

To combat adolescent obesity, a comprehensive approach is essential. Healthcare professionals are encouraged to screen children and adolescents regularly, assess for associated health issues, and offer guidance on holistic obesity management. In response to this growing concern, the UAE has implemented various measures, including banning sweets and candies in schools, launching awareness campaigns, and establishing cen-ters of excellence for obesity diagnosis and treatment. Despite these efforts, more action is needed to raise awareness and support adolescents and their families. By addressing the root causes, understanding the consequences, and implementing effective solutions, we can strive to build a healthier future for the UAE's younger generations.

To locate the nearest physician please visit locator.letstalkweight.ae