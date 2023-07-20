UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

10 killed and dozens missing as landslide hits Raigad District in Maharashtra, India

Rescuers scrounge for missing residents after heavy rain triggers landslide in Irshalwadi village of Maharashtra, killing 10 people

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 1:00 PM

Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 1:01 PM

READ MORE:

A Staff Reporter

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By