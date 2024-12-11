'Your chance will come': 4 UAE residents win Big Ticket prize after years of buying entries

Three years after diligently purchasing tickets with a group of 20 friends, 49-year-old Abdul Nazer finally won Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket draw this week.

“When I received the winning call, I was overwhelmed with happiness—it was an unforgettable moment," the Indian expat said. The Dubai resident plans to share the prize with his friends and set aside the remainder for his wife.

Aside from Nazer, many others took home cash prizes of varying amounts.

The winner of the Dh75,000 cash prize, Mohammed Haneff, has been a resident of Dubai for 15 years and has been purchasing Big Ticket entries for 3 years. “I was absolutely surprised when I received the call—it was a moment I had been hoping for over the last 3 to 4 years,” the 59-year-old car showroom owner, from India said.

Another Indian expat, Akash Raj, took home Dh70,000. “When I received the winning call, I initially thought it was a scam, so I waited for the confirmation email to be sure,” he shared with a laugh.

For the last four years, he has been occasionally purchasing Big Ticket entries with a group of 10 friends. He plans to share the prize equally among his friends and says to participants, “Keep on buying—your chance to win will come one day.”