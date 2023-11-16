Workers by day, businessmen by night: How Dubai workers generate extra income with acquired talents

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

The labour market in Al Quoz is thriving, with residents of various skill sets using it to transform into entrepreneurial ventures after their regular work hours. These leverage their talents, creating extra income for them in the evenings.

A plumber, electrician, or cleaner during the day, and a tailor, vegetable vendor, or juice maker by night.

Juice maker

One of the many workers is Ahmed Ashfaq, after completing his day job as a mason, he ventures into being a businessman. “My day is always packed with work. I return at 4pm from the construction site and rest until 5.30pm. After my rest, I am working here until 10pm, making freshly squeezed juice of pomegranate, orange, and grapefruit,” said Ashfaq.

Back in his hometown of Peshawar in Pakistan, Ashfaq works at a juice centre. “My previous job has been very fruitful for me and it is helping me earn extra income now as well,” said Ashfaq adding that he sells over a hundred cups daily.

Some fill the stomachs of visitors, while others are creative with making garments.

Stitching dreams

Ashraful is a painter by profession during the day and a tailor after work hours. He attends to his customers after 7.30pm. “I always had a passion for tailoring. Before coming to the UAE, I worked as a tailor in Chittagong and after my job, I decided to turn my hobby into a business,” said Ashraful.

“People come here for alterations or fixing up torn shirts or jeans. Well, I even cater to stitching shirts. I take a day or two off in between as I cannot do the cutting of the fabric here,” added Ashraful.

“I dream of having my own tailoring shop one day in Dubai,” said Ashraful.

Many have even set up carts of vegetables and fruits sold at comparatively cheaper prices for the residents of the neighbourhood.

Cleaner by day, fruit vendor by night

Nadeem Khan, a vegetable and fruit vendor in the evenings, is a cleaner at a private firm. Soon after his office hours, he is up at his stall, selling vegetables and fruits. “I need to come here by 4.30pm as the residents first purchase vegetables after work before reaching their homes. They cook the food and then return to buy more products if they want to shop,” said Khan.

Khan said that this entrepreneurial journey has helped him to support his children's education back home. “My children were growing and it was difficult to support their education. When the Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police established this, I decided to have a vegetable stall. This is surely generating extra income for my children's education, who are in grades 1 and 3,” said Khan.

Restauranteur

Muazzam Shafi works as a helper at a restaurant located in Karama. But as the sun sets, “I run my own eatery. I had worked at a restaurant back in Lucknow, India. And the dishes that I learned from there, I prepare here,” said Shafi.

Shafi entered into a partnership at an existing stall in the market. “I did not want to take risks by investing all I had. I spoke to my business partner and set up a deal with him. He is happy; I am happy as we are good with what we prepare,” said Shafi.

“This extra income is surely helping me a lot. I am able to support my family back home with substantial savings. Someday I want to own my own restaurant,” said Shafi.

The markets feature ready-to-eat food; vegetables and fruits; meat and fish; clothes, shoes, and perfumes; mobile phones and electronics; and barbers and tailors. Products are sold at affordable rates so as to cater to the labour community, while authorities ensure they adhere to all health, safety, and food safety standards.

