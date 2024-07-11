Win cash prizes, cars: Dubai brings back shopping festival

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM

This year, the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is crowning more winners than ever before with cash draws and gifts worth a whopping Dh50 million. The shopping festival has various prizes ranging from brand new cars and jewellery to cash, reward points and vouchers.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS 2024 will run from June 28 to September 1 and will bring a calendar packed with entertainment, fun and discounts to residents and visitors during the summer months.

Cars to win

Shoppers can win one of six brand-new GAC GS8 2024 vehicles as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024, organised by Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) until September 1. Anyone who spends Dh200 or more at 18 different participating malls will receive a digital raffle coupon to enter the draw. Winners will be named weekly, with the first draw happening on July 13.

Dubai Festival City ,all’s spend and win contest will also hand give two residents the chance to win a Lexus hybrid SUVs. Shoppers who spend Dh 300 or more until September 1 and upload their receipt on the BLUE shopping app, can enter the draw.

Jewellery prizes

The Dubai Jewellery Group is bringing back its annual Glittering City of Gold Jewellery Deals. Shoppers can enjoy up to 50 per cent off on diamond and pearl jewellery and receive instant gifts with purchases of Dh1,000 or more. They will also be rewarded with gold coins with spends of Dh2,500 or more on diamonds. In addition, every purchase of at least Dh1,000 will be entered into a raffle to win 20 vouchers worth Dh5,000 each.

At Wafi City shoppers also have the chance to spend and win, upon minimum purchases of Dh300 or more until September 1 at any outlet in Wafi Mall, Wafi Restaurants, Wafi Health Club & Spa, Khan Murjan Souk, and Wafi Hotels. Visitors can also register to enter a grand raffle draw for a chance to win a stunning 22.2 carat diamond necklace and earrings set in 18 carat white gold, valued at Dh70,000, as well as other prizes. Cash prizes and vouchers The shop-and-win promotion at Mercato Shopping Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah offers customers the chance to win thrilling weekly raffle draws with every Dh200 spent. Each week until September 1, two winners will be selected to win a cash prize of Dh5,000. At the Rivoli Group DSS Beat the Clock three-day promotion that will run from July 12-14, customers who shop at Rivoli EyeZone and Hour Choice for watches and eyewear will be entered into a draw to win a total of Dh60,000 in vouchers valued between Dh1,000 and Dh5,000 each. At Majid Al Futtaim malls, customers who spend Dh300 will be entered into the DSS SHARE Millionaire raffles in which six people will win 1 million SHARE points in weekly draws until September 1. Rewards programme Tickit will running a competition throughout DSS in which every member who has linked their Visa or Mastercard to the app can enter five draws to win Dh10,000 in Tickit points each time they make 3 purchases at any Ticket vendor. Additionally, spends of over Dh500 through an ADCB card at Tickit’s partner locations increases shoppers’ chances of winning and becoming eligible for another draw with 10 lucky winners.

