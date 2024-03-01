Why has Dubai banned e-scooters inside metro, tram? RTA clarifies

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Non-electric scooters and foldable bicycles without a battery are permitted and can be placed into the designated luggage space inside the trains of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, the Roads and Transport Authority has clarified on Friday.

On Friday morning, e-scooter users were caught completely off-guard after they were informed that electric scooters are no longer allowed inside Dubai Metro and Tram from March 1. Many were left with no choice but to park their e-scooters outside Metro stations, while others decided to go back home.

RTA tweeted the decision on Thursday (February 29) night: “To ensure your safety and that of others, the use of e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be prohibited, starting Friday, March 1." RTA also used the hashtag 'Your safety our priority'.

In a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Friday, RTA reiterated: “Keeping in mind the safety of Dubai Metro and Tram passengers, RTA has prohibited the carrying of e-scooters and micro-mobility devices that are battery operated onboard Dubai metro and Dubai tram due to their potential of catching fire until further notice while it reviews the safety regulations.”

