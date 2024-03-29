West Zone Group announces Dh130 million donation in support of Mothers' Endowment campaign

Surgical and orthopaedic departments at the hospital perform the surgeries to commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day
The West Zone Group announced a donation of Dh130 million to establish an endowment building, the proceeds from which will go towards supporting educational initiatives as part of the Mothers' Endowment campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign aims to honour mothers by establishing an Dh1 billion endowment fund that offers a sustainable means of supporting the education of millions around the world.
The donation comes made under an agreement signed between MBRGI and the West Zone Group that will see the latter develop the endowment building and dedicate proceeds generated from it to support education projects.
The West Zone Group's donation is part of a massive community response to help realise the goals of the Mothers' Endowment campaign.
The Mothers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (Mothersfund.ae) as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in UAE dirhams to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by texting the word'Mother' to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app, where donors can access the'Donations' tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
