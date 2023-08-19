'We'll continue to instil hope': Sheikh Mohammed shares heartwarming video of UAE volunteers helping the needy

Screengrabs

The UAE will continue extending a helping hand to people and communities in need across the globe, the country's Vice-President vowed as world observed Humanitarian Day on Saturday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video that captured how the country's volunteers come together to lend a hand and bring smiles to people's faces at times when they need it the most.

“We affirm the message of the UAE to promote the values of giving in our society. We continue to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate people. We continue to fight poverty, hunger and ignorance anywhere in our region and the world. And we shall continue to instil hope for a better tomorrow," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote in Arabic.

The UAE has spent around Dh1.4 billion on foreign aid last year to support 102 million people across the world. The country also launched the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ this year to set up the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid fund.

World Humanitarian Day is observed annually every August 19 to pay homage to the dedication and efforts of humanitarian workers who tirelessly extend aid and assistance to vulnerable populations across the globe, irrespective of challenges or adversities.

According to the United Nations, humanitarians are united by a shared mission to save and protect lives. This year’s theme is #NoMatterWhat aimed at showing the “unwavering commitment to deliver for service to the the communities – no matter who; no matter where.”

The 2023 Mid-Year Update of the Global Humanitarian Needs Overview estimated that 362 million people in the world need humanitarian assistance.

