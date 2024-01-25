Weekend in Abu Dhabi: Meet UAE astronaut, enjoy fireworks, free entertainment for kids

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 6:03 PM

Community members have a chance to meet UAE astronaut-turned-minister Dr Sultan AlNeyadi, enjoy free entry to entertainment centres, explore Emirati culture and fireworks at festivals, and have more enthralling experiences.

Here are details you need to know about the events in Abu Dhabi over the next few days.

Out of space adventure

Louvre Abu Dhabi will host the Astronaut Majlis as part of its ‘Night at the Museum’ event under the iconic dome on Friday evening. Visitors meet and hear from Dr Sultan AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, during the event with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. Also, children will participate in a competition and win prizes or take a photo with the astronauts. Meanwhile, on Saturday, there is an outdoor film screening of ‘The Little Prince’. For bookings, visit louvreabudhabi.ae.

Sultan AlNeyadi

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Free gaming for children

Mushrif Mall is giving free admission to its five entertainment centres for children on Saturday. Children of all ages are welcomed with their families to create a memorable day filled with joy and fun. The participating entertainment centres include Sparkys, Apple Tree Garden Games, Red Sea Beach, Kids Cars and Fazan Games. “We’re excited to offer our cherished young guests free entry so they may enjoy a memorable day filled with joy. We’re looking forward to welcoming families and kids,” Mushrif Mall general manager Riyas Cherichi said.

Free community carnival

ADQ will be hosting a free-to-attend community carnival at Khalifa Park from Friday to Sunday. The experience includes a mix of entertainment, sports, and learning activities. The three-day event will feature a range of free interactive basketball activities open to all fans, including shooting competitions and skills challenges, a live DJ, performances by Dunking Devils, and appearances by NBA team mascots Slamson the Lion of the Sacramento Kings and Franklin the Dog of Philadelphia 76ers.

Last few days of Al Hosn Fest

Residents have till Sunday to explore the traditional Emirati culture across three main sections: heritage, crafts, and community at the 2024 edition of the Al Hosn Festival. The event features a variety of experiences for visitors of all ages to learn about the historical, artistic and cultural aspects. The festival is open daily from 4 pm onwards. Tickets are available at Dh30 for adults and Dh15 for children ages six to 18, while children under five enter for free. For bookings, visit www.alhosnfestival.ae.

Dragon Boat Race series returns

Following the immense success of the Hudayriyat Dragon Boat Race’s first series, the second edition returns with an action-packed event. Dragon boat racing, an ancient tradition hailing from China, exemplifies the beauty of embracing diverse cultures, fosters team spirit, and promotes a healthy and active lifestyle. Residents can come and watch thrilling action as teams compete across six categories. It will take place at Marsana on Hudayriyat Island this Saturday and Sunday (6am to 6pm). Entry is free.

Experience honey festival

The popular Sheikh Zayed Festival will host a honey festival as part of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award from Friday till February 8. It is an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the different varieties of showcased products. Also, visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival can enjoy several cultural, educational, and entertainment events and programmes. There are also prizes to be won through competitions. The unmissable fireworks will take place every Saturday at 10pm.

Man ‘City Challenge’ at Yas Mall

Now, Football fans can test their football skills at a new interactive centre opened at Yas Mall as Manchester City football club and Aldar launched the City Challenge. The destination offers a one-of-a-kind journey into the heart of the iconic club’s storied legacy and gameplay. It provides a unique blend of interactive challenges and cutting-edge technology. From speed and agility drills to penalty shootouts against a robotic goalkeeper, the experience-based leisure destination is suitable for everyone.

ALSO READ: