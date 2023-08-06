Will more rains hit UAE in the coming days?

Summer rains are common in the country — and the NCM noted that cloud-seeding operations are in place to enhance rainfall

KT file photo

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM

UAE residents are advised to take extra precaution as the rains that hit various parts of the country over the weekend are expected to persist in the coming days, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The country has experienced inclement weather conditions since Friday, when heavy rain and hailstorm lashed Al Ain. On Saturday, showers, thunder and dust storms hit many parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. The NCM recorded heavy rainfall in Al Barsha, Al Marmoom, Al Barari, as well as along Emirates Road, Al Qudra Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab, Al Ain-Dubai roads.

Dust blanketed parts of Dubai as wind speeds picked up before moderate to heavy rains fell over Karama, Oud Metha and Deira. Heavy rains were also recorded in Sharjah and Ajman, while light to moderate rainfall were experienced in different parts of Al Ain.

Weather forecast

The NCM warned the public that "unsettled weather conditions are expected" to continue until Tuesday, August 8.

Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by Sunday morning and rainfall with different intensities is expected in the afternoon. "The convective cloud formation is associated with lightning and thunder at times over some eastern areas, including Al Ain and south of Al Ain, and extending over some internal areas,” the NCM noted.

Monday’s weather outlook will be humid over some western areas with a probability of mist formation. At the start of the week, low clouds will again appear over the Eastern coast in the morning, with a chance of convective cloud formation or rain in the afternoon.

Skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy on Tuesday and rainfall with different intensities, accompanied by lightning and thunder, will occur over the country’s eastern areas, as well as Al Ain, and extending over some internal areas.

The southeasterly to northeasterly winds, meanwhile, are expected to cause blowing dust during daytime with a speed of 10 to 25kmph, reaching top speeds of 40kmph.

Summer rains are common in the UAE. The NCM noted that cloud-seeding operations are in place to enhance rainfall and provide much-needed water resource for the country.

Health tips

Safety is of utmost importance during inclement weather. Follow these precautions during dust storms:

Stay indoor; spend as little time outside as possible; avoid outdoor exercises; and keep windows and doors closed.

When outside, cover your nose and mouth with a mask or damp cloth to reduce the inhalation of dust particles.

When driving, keep the car windows closed and open the AC.

Remain hydrated and carry a supply of water.

Whenever the eye is irritated, avoid rubbing it but rinse it with water. Wear goggles, if possible, and be extra careful if you are using contact lenses.

Asthmatic patients should always carry their emergency relief medications (Salbutamol) as advised by their physician.

Seek medical help at the earliest if you have cough, wheeze, breathing difficulty, chest pain or chest discomfort after exposure.

Safe driving tips

Dust storm and rain may result in low visibility for motorists on the road.

Here are the safety driving tips from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and RoadSafetyUAE: