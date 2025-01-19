Weather tomorrow: UAE to witness fair to partly cloudy Monday

On Monday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times across the UAE. Humidity levels are expected to rise by night and into Tuesday morning, particularly in some internal areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will prevail, occasionally freshening, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Fujairah to experience maximum temperature at around 27°C. The temperature in Dubai will range from 15°C to 23°C, with maximum humidity at 80 per cent and minimum humidity at 35 per cent. In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will range from 15°C to 23°C, with maximum humidity at 85 per cent and minimum humidity at 35 per cent.

