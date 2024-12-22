Watch: Rains lash some parts of UAE; yellow alert issued for rough sea

The weather department urged people to follow up on official NCM reports and avoid spreading any rumours
Screengrab: Storm Centre video
Some parts of the UAE experienced rains on Sunday night. Videos posted by Storm Centre on December 22 show rains in the country's northern region.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had forecast that rainfall is expected over the islands on Sunday, as well as in some northern and coastal areas.
One video posted by Storm Centre highlighted the heavy rain in Ras Al Khaimah, where roads were visibly affected by the downpour. The rainfall caused puddles to form on streets, and cars were seen with blurred windows due to the intensity of the showers.
Watch the video below:
Jebel Rais roads in Ras Al Khaimah also saw some rains today.
Watch the video below:
Accompanying the rains are rough sea conditions. The weather department also sent out a yellow alert for rough conditions at Oman sea with wave height reaching 6ft from 9pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday, December 23. A yellow alert was also issued for fresh winds, reaching 40kmph.
Photo: X/NCM
The met also put out an advisory, warning residents against swimming or diving in the sea due to the rough conditions and to refrain from going to the sea or taking part in any marine activities.
The authority also urged people to follow up on official NCM reports and avoid spreading any rumours.
ALSO READ: