Watch: Rains hit some parts of UAE; yellow alert issued for rough sea

In an earlier forecast, the weather department had noted that light rainfall is possible in some northern areas, particularly by Saturday night
Some parts of the UAE experienced rains on Saturday night. Videos posted by Storm Centre on December 21 show rains in the country's northern region.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had forecast that light rainfall is possible over the islands, as well as in some northern and eastern areas, particularly by Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
In a video shared by Storm Centre, moderate rains are seen on some northern areas of Ras Al Khaimah.
Moderate rains are also seen on some roads in Ras Al Khaimah.
Accompanying the rains, the weather department also issued a yellow alert for rough sea starting from 10pm on Saturday and lasting until 10pm on Sunday, December 22.
The NCM warned of fresh northwesterly winds with speed of 40 kmph as well as rough sea with wave height 7ft offshore in Arabian Gulf from 10pm on Saturday until 10pm on Sunday.
