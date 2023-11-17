Watch: Heavy rains, thunderstorms hit Dubai; public safety alert issued

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 6:49 AM

After a cloudy grey sky and light rains teased residents yesterday evening in parts of Dubai, many woke up to the roar of thunder and heavy rains Friday morning.

The Dubai Police sent out a public safety alert to all residents advising them to stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and follow instructions provided by the authority.

In a video, heavy rain can be seen lashing in Duba's Abu Hail, as gusty winds blow along. Residents ran to take cover under buildings, soaked due to the rain.

Nature's light show has taken over the skies as thunder and lightning strike Dubai.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa is seen having its classic moment with lightning striking its tip.

The National Centre of Meteorology put out orange and yellow alerts throughout the country warning residents of hazardous weather in the case of outdoor activities.

Heavy rains and lightning took over other emirates of the country as well.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 14°C in mountainous regions of the country, and reach a maximum of 33°C in internal areas of UAE.