Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of UAE amid rising temperatures; authority warns motorists

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 5:53 PM

Heavy rains came pouring down across parts of UAE on Tuesday, bringing relief to residents amid soaring temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued orange and yellow alerts in some eastern parts of the country, alerting residents to be on the lookout in case of any outdoor activities and to expect hazardous weather.

Rains have been reportedly taking place in Al Ain's Al Hilli, Al Reef, An Nayfah, Bad Bint Sa'oud, Al Masoudi and Al Nabbagh regions. Light scattering rains were also observed in North of Al Foah.

In videos posted by Storm Centre, rains can be seen hitting the 'Garden City's' lush roads as motorists drive by in Al Hilli.

In other countryside parts of the city, moderate to heavy rains were observed.

