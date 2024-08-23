Watch: Hail, rain hit some parts of UAE; orange alert issued

Screengrab: Stormcentre/X

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 7:16 PM

Rain and hail hit some parts of the UAE, the weather department said on Friday, August 23, bringing some respite to residents from the summer heat.

There was heavy to moderate rain in Al Ain in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, according to the National Centre of Meterology (NCM).

Some residents stopped to watch the beautiful sight of hailstones as the wadi stream overflowed in the background, in Shukah in the eastern region of the country.

In another video shared by Stormcentre, hail can be heard pelting the road and puddles of water can be seen due to the heavy rainfall.

The weather department issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust.

The alert was issued from 5pm to 8pm today, August 23.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office issued an alert due to the adverse weather conditions across Al Ain.

"The public is advised to adhere to the modified speed limits, avoid valleys, provide first aid kits and prepare alternative light sources," Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on X.