Watch: Hail, heavy rain hit parts of UAE; yellow, orange alerts raised in Sharjah

Hail pelted roads as heavy rain lashed parts of the UAE on Thursday afternoon, prompting weather authorities to issue yellow and orange alerts.
A downpour with hail was recorded in Sharjah, particularly over the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed road towards Al Madam at around 4.30pm. Showers were also reported in the emirate's Al Rwaidha, Al Faya and Al Bahayes areas.
Hail peppered streets and desert areas in Al Madam as seen in this video shared on X (formerly Twitter):
The NCM also shared a clip of motorists driving through a downpour in the same area:
Yellow and orange alerts were issued for some parts of Sharjah, near Dubai, urging residents to exercise caution when stepping out from 3.15pm until 8pm today. "Hazardous weather events are expected," it added.
Here are the affected areas:
An area of Al Ain also saw moderate rainfall at around 5pm, according to the Met department.
Here's a video captured in Al Shuwaib, north of Al Ain:
Amidst unstable weather, drivers are reminded to be extra careful on the roads.
Vehicles' headlights must be switched on in case of poor visbility, and motorists should stay updated with the latest updates and advisories from authorities.
The NCM also called on everyone to rely only on official sources of information and refrain from spreading rumours.
