Watch: Dubai residents use kayaks, paddle boards to get around flooded roads after heavy rains

Companies need to ensure the health and
When it rains, it pours happiness for some Dubai residents — especially those who find a silver lining on an otherwise gloomy day.
Videos of residents turning water-logged minor streets and sandy patches into ponds for paddle boarding and kayaking were shared and became viral on Friday.
One video was taken and posted by Dr Dalia Hisham Kokash. She was on her way to work when she noticed a neighbour at Arabian Ranches 2 happily kayaking as the entire stretch of Al Deem Street was flooded and cars were submerged in water.
“It was fun; that guy actually made my day,” Dr Dalia, a dental doctor with over 15,000 followers on Instagram, told Khaleej Times.
“Since I’m a doctor there is nothing that can stop me from going to work — not even the rain nor the flood. And that guy, my neighbour, he made the real definition of don’t-let-anything-stop you-from-chasing-your-happiness.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“He made the best out of it. He took advantage of an unpleasant situation and made it looked fun,” Dr Dalia added.
Watch the video here:
Another Dubai resident, Mustafa Rafic Dafer, shared some positive vibes on a rainy day as he brought out his red kayak and took it to the street with a broad smile.
The video creator made true of his motto in life: “Positive mind. Positive vibes. Positive life. Do what you do. Enjoy life, be crazy, be yourself.”
A video of two men paddle boarding with the scenic Burj Al Arab on the background was also shared by Anja Taljaard.
“Just a normal day in Dubai,” she wittily captioned her video of the two adults acting like boys and having a blast.
ALSO READ:
Companies need to ensure the health and
Warns higher concentration of greenhouse gases would be accompanied by more extreme weather
Import rules likely to hit major gas suppliers like US, Algeria and Russia
Finance a sore point in UN climate talks
Emirati diplomat highlights how the country will use extended humanitarian pauses to implement relief efforts on the ground
The production capacity of each plant is 200,000 gallons daily with a total of 600,000 gallons, benefiting 300,000 people per day
Baggage-hailing platform charges Dh99 for the first bag and the rates include collection, storage and delivery
A UAE resident for 11 years now, he has always wanted to have a house of his own — now, he can build a massive one