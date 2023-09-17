Watch: Dark clouds gather in morning sky in UAE as rain hits part of country

A child who weighs 178kg is the heaviest participant in the new category for students
As temperatures drop across the UAE, residents are sharing videos and photos of rains hitting parts of the country. Clips show stormy gray clouds gathering overhead as heavy rains pour, drenching roads and vehicles.
The handle Storm_Centre shared a video from Khorfakkan this morning, before sunrise. Drops of water cover the wind shield of a car as it travels down a main road.
Another video, this time from Fujairah, shows dark clouds in the sky and rain falling on a car stopped on the side of a road.
Rains have become more frequent over the last few days, as temperatures begin to dip, signalling the end of peak summer in the UAE. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is set to reach 39°C, down from earlier highs of up to 45°C.
