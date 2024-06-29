UAE summer: Hail, rain strike some areas; orange alert issued

Screengrab - Stormcentre/X

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 4:37 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 5:16 PM

Hail could be seen in some parts, despite the scorching temperatures prevailing in the country. This is not the first time UAE has seen hail and heavy rains amid summer, despite hail typically being seen as a winter phenomenon.

Temperatures in the UAE surpassed the 50°C mark this week ahead of peak summer.

Watch below a video shared by UAE's weather-related social media account storm_ae, where hail can be seen in the eastern region.

The National Centre of Meterology (NCM) has issued an orange alert for rain and dusty conditions over some Eastern areas.

Convective clouds could be formed leading to the rainfall. There will be fresh winds at times which will cause dust and sand to blow with a speed of 40kmph.

The orange alert is issued from 4pm to 7pm today, June 29.