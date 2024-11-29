UAE weather: Temperature dips below 10ºC; yellow alert issued for wind, rough sea

Photo: KT File

Temperatures in the UAE dipped to 9.7ºC in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am local time on Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that most residents in the country can expect a significant decrease in temperatures today. While the lowest temperature was recorded today, mercury can go as high as 31ºC in Fujairah.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued by the met for rough sea and fresh northwesterly winds reaching up to 40kmph.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The met issued a yellow alert for wind and rough seas, noting that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 6 feet offshore in Oman Sea until 6am on Saturday, November 30.

The weather department also noted on Thursday that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 10 feet in offshore in the Arabian Gulf from until 7am on Sunday, December 1. An orange alert means one must be on alert and comply with the advisory issued by the authorities.